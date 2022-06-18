Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for June 14 to June 17

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

June 14

La’Jayvesus Lewis, 22. Charge: Disorderly conduct, simple assault, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Alfred Curry, 28. Charge: Hold for DeSoto County. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

June 15

Leterance Corbitt, 26. Charge: Possession of controlled substance with intent, hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Dondre Gatlin, 28. Charge: Possession of controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a felon. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

June 16

William Dolly, 20. Charge: Public drunk, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Thomas Thweatt, 50. Charge: Writ child support. This case will be heard in Chancery court.

Sharmaina Flowers, 28. Charge: DUI, speeding. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Shiloh Herron, 36. Charge: Hold for MDOC. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Marcus Rucker, 39. Charge: DUI 1st, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jim Malone, 25. Charge: DUI other. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Mikayla King, 25. Charge: DUI, no insurance, expired driver’s license. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Brittany Crawford, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Malik Jannice, 23. Charge: DUI 1st, no insurance, tag display with tint. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Dell Coleman, 36. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Joe Sapp, 42. Charge: DUI 3rd. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Hayden Yeager, 21. Charge: DUI, no driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

June 17

James Stennett, 22. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.