Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for June 14 to June 17
Published 12:30 pm Saturday, June 18, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
June 14
La’Jayvesus Lewis, 22. Charge: Disorderly conduct, simple assault, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Alfred Curry, 28. Charge: Hold for DeSoto County. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
June 15
Leterance Corbitt, 26. Charge: Possession of controlled substance with intent, hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Dondre Gatlin, 28. Charge: Possession of controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a felon. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
June 16
William Dolly, 20. Charge: Public drunk, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Thomas Thweatt, 50. Charge: Writ child support. This case will be heard in Chancery court.
Sharmaina Flowers, 28. Charge: DUI, speeding. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Shiloh Herron, 36. Charge: Hold for MDOC. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Marcus Rucker, 39. Charge: DUI 1st, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Jim Malone, 25. Charge: DUI other. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Mikayla King, 25. Charge: DUI, no insurance, expired driver’s license. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Brittany Crawford, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Malik Jannice, 23. Charge: DUI 1st, no insurance, tag display with tint. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Dell Coleman, 36. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Joe Sapp, 42. Charge: DUI 3rd. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Hayden Yeager, 21. Charge: DUI, no driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.
June 17
James Stennett, 22. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.