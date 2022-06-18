Ole Miss’s Tamburlini named to CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women’s golf junior Chiara Tamburlini notched yet another accolade for her growing resume, earning a place on the CoSIDA Academic All-America Women’s Third Team, the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced Wednesday.

Tamburlini marks just the second Ole Miss women’s golfer to receive a place on a CoSIDA Academic All-America At-Large team, with Megan Breen having earned second-team honors in 1999.

Through six semesters of pursuing her degree in finance from Ole Miss, Tamburlini has maintained a perfect 4.0 GPA, standing as one of just 22 of the Division I Academic All-Americans to have a flawless GPA. A two-time WGCA All-American Scholar, Tamburlini has also garnered numerous all-conference academic accolades that include being a member of the 2021 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, as well as earning 2019-20 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition.

Tamburlini was also a member of the 2021 NCAA National Championship squad from a season ago, a team which had ranked 10th in the WGCA All-Scholar Team GPA Award last season with a team GPA of 3.88.

On the course, Tamburlini’s 2021-22 season was a dominant one for the St. Gallen, Switzerland, native, with Tamburlini posting team-best marks for the Rebels in season stroke average (72.60), top-5 (3), top-10 (7) and top-20 (11) finishes on the year. For her efforts this year, Tamburlini became just the second Ole Miss women’s golfer to earn WGCA First-Team All-America honors following an eighth place finish at the 2022 NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, the second-highest individual finish at NCAAs in program history.

Alongside her All-American accolades for the Rebels in 2021-22, Tamburlini also took home first team All-SEC honors on the season as voted on by SEC coaches, becoming the fifth different Rebel to receive the distinction in team history.