Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for June 17 to June 20

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

June 17

Jeffery Padgett, 27. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Brodrick Johnson, 23. Charge: DUI other. This case will be heard in Justice court.

June 18

Oscar Hattaway, 40. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jamarius Robinson, 21. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Rasheed Money, 30. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding, no driver’s license, expired tag. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Susan Wadly, 37. Charge: Drug Court. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Tara Lynn Wiginton, 40. Charge: Disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Carrollton Smith, 25. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Chris Russell, 38. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.

June 19

Jonathan Neilson, 33. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Elizabeth Franklin, 45. Charge: Public drunk, public exposure, disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Arquellos Young, 42. Charge: Possession of controlled substances with intent, possession of a weapon by a felon. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Kenneth Harrison, 48. Charge: Bench warrant. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Audrey Hamilton, 49. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jejuan Townsend, 45. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

June 20

Elizabeth Germany, 29. Charge: DUI 1st, disregard for traffic device. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Anika Weaver, 22. Charge: Drug Court. This case will be heard in Circuit court.