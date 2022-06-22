Letter to the Editor: A plea to our senator for better gun safety laws

An Open Letter to Senator Roger Wicker,

I typically do not write letters to my Senator. However, the continuing national issue of gun safety demands that I do so.

Like you, I have grandchildren, five now and one on the way. The four who are school age attend public schools in inner-city New Orleans and neighborhood public schools in Boulder, Colorado. Our younger two will attend public schools in Memphis. Like you, I attended public schools.

You are smart enough to understand and grasp the gravity of this issue. I do not have to review the safety concerns that we have in our country. I do not need to espouse the commonsense legislation that could help address this travesty.

You are compassionate enough to know our national need to protect innocent lives. You are experienced enough with military firearms to know their danger and the critical importance of appropriate regulation.

What is curious and discouraging to me is a lack of courage, conviction, honesty and integrity by Congressional officeholders. The narrow and monied interest of lobbyists and self-interest are the real obstacles to action.

You know better than to deflect the need for action on this issue. It is a national and international disgrace. I know your small-town roots and community interests. It is difficult for me to believe that in your heart that you cannot find the ability to lead on this issue.

A lot has changed in our world since our days raising our families in Tupelo. Real leadership and courage have not changed in our lifetime. We know it when we see it. We see it too infrequently today.

In service to the common good,

Billy Crews

billy.crews38655@gmail.com

662-801-8579