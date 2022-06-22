OSD students place nationally in Speech & Debate Tournament

Oxford High School students competed at the 2022 National Speech & Debate (NSDA) Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky where they placed nationally in several categories:

Sneha Majumdar finished Top 16 in the Nation in World Schools.

William Berry finished Top 32 in the Nation in World Schools.

Noah Amidon finished Top 50 in Extemporaneous Debate.

Claire Anne Boudreaux finished Top 100 in Extemporaneous Debate.

Tommy Nichol finished Top 150 in Extemporaneous Debate.

Throughout the year, more than 6,000 students qualify for the chance to have their message heard in front of thousands. It all culminates in the National Speech & Debate Tournament.

With 24 different competitive events, the National Tournament is the pinnacle of public speaking for speech and debate competitors from around the globe.

Oxford High School Speech & Debate is under the direction of teacher, Ryne Bankston.