College World Series watch party to be held at Swayze Field

Ole Miss will host a watch party Saturday, Sunday and Monday (if necessary) for the NCAA College World Series Championship Series at Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field, announced Thursday.

The Rebels have continued their dramatic run through the postseason, defeating Arkansas 2-0 on Thursday to advance to the College World Series Final for the first time in program history.

Fans in attendance will be able to watch the broadcast of the ballgame on the video board at Swayze Field. All three games will air on ESPN. Saturday’s opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, while Sunday’s game is slated for 2 p.m. Monday’s if necessary game is also set for a 6 p.m. start time.

The gates at Swayze Field will open 30 minutes prior to the start of each game for the watch party. Admission is free of charge and parking around the ballpark will be open. Premium areas around the stadium will not be open.

The concessions areas at the stadium will not be open and no food or beverages will be provided. However, fans are invited to bring their own food and beverages to the watch party and coolers are permitted.