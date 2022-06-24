Ole Miss Track & Field set for USA Championships, other worldwide competitions
Published 10:00 am Friday, June 24, 2022
EUGENE, Ore. – A total of 20 current, past and future Ole Miss track & field affiliated athletes will take part in national championship competitions around the globe this weekend, most notably with the 2022 USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Oregon’s Hayward Field on June 23-26.
Of those 20, a total of 14 will compete at the main U.S. senior meet for a chance to represent Team USA at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon next month. Meanwhile, Ole Miss signee and recently-crowned national champion Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan will take part in the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships – also in Eugene this weekend – for a chance to make the national team for the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on August 1-6.
Additionally, five more Rebels – Shane Bracken (Ireland), Tiarnan Crorken (United Kingdom), Mario Garcia Romo (Spain), Sintayehu Vissa (Italy) and James Young (United Kingdom) – will compete at their respective national championship meets in their home countries this weekend.
While specific qualifying procedures vary worldwide, owning the world qualifying standard alongside a high finish at a national meet or a high World Athletics ranking will put an athlete within good position to earn a spot to the world meet. The goal in Eugene for those 14 Rebels isn’t just to be crowned a U.S. champion, but to own a qualifying standard and to nab one of the top-three spots in their respective events for a spot on Team USA.
This marks the 17th total time the U.S. Championships have been held at Hayward Field – the 10th-such time in a non-Olympic year. This is also the second U.S. meet held at Oregon after Hayward Field received extensive renovations immediately following the 2018 NCAA meet in preparation for what was originally supposed to be the 2021 World Athletics Championships (which were postponed to 2022 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic). Hayward Field has been the home of Oregon track & field since 1921, and has hosted numerous high-end competitions, including 18 NCAA Championship meets (1962, ’64, ’72, ’78, ’84, ’88, ’91, ’96, 2001, ’10, ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16, ’17, ’18, ’21, ’22), nine USA Track & Field Championships (1971, ’75, ’86, ’93, ’99, 2001, ’09, ’11, ’15), and seven U.S. Olympic Trials (1972, ’76, ’80, 2008, ’12, ’16, ’21).
Ole Miss athletes have won 34 U.S. titles across both the indoor and outdoor seasons, with 21 coming outdoors and 18 of those outdoor champions coming since 2008. Combined, the 14 Ole Miss affiliated athletes in competition in Eugene own five Olympic Games berths, two Olympic medals, 25 U.S. titles, 16 international medals, nine World Championships berths and five NCAA titles.
Read below for a full schedule of events on Rebels competing worldwide this weekend.
ENTRIES (23)
Shane Bracken – Men’s 1500-Meter – Ireland
Kenney Broadnax – Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles – USA
Tiarnan Crorken – Men’s 800-Meter – United Kingdom
Cruz Culpepper – Men’s 1500-Meter – USA
Jalani Davis – Women’s Hammer – USA
Elijah Dryer – Men’s 200-Meter Dash – USA
Cade Flatt – Men’s 800-Meter – USA
Baylor Franklin – Men’s 800-Meter – USA
Mario Garcia Romo – Men’s 1500-Meter – Spain
Sam Kendricks – Men’s Pole Vault – USA
Jessica Ramsey (volunteer coach) – Women’s Shot Put – USA
Shannon Ray – Women’s 100-Meter Dash – USA
Shannon Ray – Women’s 200-Meter Dash – USA
Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – Men’s Shot Put – USA (U20)
Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – Men’s Hammer – USA (U20)
Raven Saunders – Women’s Shot Put – USA
Janeah Stewart – Women’s Hammer – USA
Waleed Suliman – Men’s 1500-Meter – USA
Sintayehu Vissa – Women’s 1500-Meter – Italy
Brian Williams – Men’s Discus – USA
Isiah Young – Men’s 100-Meter Dash – USA
Isiah Young – Men’s 200-Meter Dash – USA
James Young – Men’s 1500-Meter – United Kingdom
FULL COMPETITION SCHEDULE (All Times CT)
Day One – Thurs., June 23
2:30 PM CT – U.S. U20 Men’s Hammer (Final) – Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan
6:00 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 800-Meter (First Round) – Cade Flatt, Baylor Franklin
7:00 PM CT – U.S. Women’s Hammer (Final) – Jalani Davis, Janeah Stewart
7:15 PM CT – U.S. Women’s 100-Meter Dash (First Round) – Shannon Ray
7:40 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 100-Meter Dash (First Round) – Isiah Young
7:45 PM CT – U.S. Men’s Discus (Final) – Brian Williams
8:35 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 1500-Meter (Semifinal) – Cruz Culpepper, Waleed Suliman
Day Two – Fri., June 24
1:20 PM CT – U.K. Men’s 1500-Meter (Semifinal) – James Young
3:00 PM CT – U.S. U20 Men’s Shot Put (Final) – Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan
7:35 PM CT – U.S. Women’s 100-Meter Dash (Semifinal) – If Qualified
7:50 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 100-Meter Dash (Semifinal) – If Qualified
9:21 PM CT – U.S. Women’s 100-Meter Dash (Final) – If Qualified
9:30 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 100-Meter Dash (Final) – If Qualified
9:46 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 800-Meter (Semifinal) – If Qualified
Day Three – Sat., June 25
7:45 AM CT – U.K. Men’s 800-Meter (Semifinal) – Tiarnan Crorken
9:56 AM CT – U.K. Men’s 1500-Meter (Final) – If Qualified
11:40 AM CT – Spanish Men’s 1500-Meter (Semifinal) – Mario Garcia Romo
12:30 PM CT – Irish Men’s 1500-Meter (Semifinal) – Shane Bracken
1:45 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 200-Meter Dash (First Round) – Elijah Dryer, Isiah Young
2:00 PM CT – U.S. Men’s Pole Vault (Final) – Sam Kendricks
2:10 PM CT – U.S. Women’s 200-Meter Dash (First Round) – Shannon Ray
2:35 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles (First Round) – Kenney Broadnax
3:52 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 1500-Meter (Final) – If Qualified
Day Four – Sun., June 26
10:35 AM CT – U.K. Men’s 800-Meter (Final) – If Qualified
12:15 PM CT – Italian Women’s 1500-Meter (Final) – Sintayehu Vissa
12:35 PM CT – Spanish Men’s 1500-Meter (Final) – If Qualified
2:20 PM CT – Irish Men’s 1500-Meter (Final) – If Qualified
2:30 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 200-Meter Dash (Semifinal) – If Qualified
2:46 PM CT – U.S. Women’s 200-Meter Dash (Semifinal) – If Qualified
3:00 PM CT – U.S. Women’s Shot Put (Final) – Jessica Ramsey, Raven Saunders
3:04 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles (Semifinal) – If Qualified
3:48 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 800-Meter (Final) – If Qualified
4:38 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 200-Meter Dash (Final) – If Qualified
4:46 PM CT – U.S. Women’s 200-Meter Dash (Final) – If Qualified
4:54 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles (Final) – If Qualified