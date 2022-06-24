Ole Miss Track & Field set for USA Championships, other worldwide competitions

EUGENE, Ore. – A total of 20 current, past and future Ole Miss track & field affiliated athletes will take part in national championship competitions around the globe this weekend, most notably with the 2022 USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Oregon’s Hayward Field on June 23-26.

Of those 20, a total of 14 will compete at the main U.S. senior meet for a chance to represent Team USA at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon next month. Meanwhile, Ole Miss signee and recently-crowned national champion Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan will take part in the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships – also in Eugene this weekend – for a chance to make the national team for the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia on August 1-6.

Additionally, five more Rebels – Shane Bracken (Ireland), Tiarnan Crorken (United Kingdom), Mario Garcia Romo (Spain), Sintayehu Vissa (Italy) and James Young (United Kingdom) – will compete at their respective national championship meets in their home countries this weekend.

While specific qualifying procedures vary worldwide, owning the world qualifying standard alongside a high finish at a national meet or a high World Athletics ranking will put an athlete within good position to earn a spot to the world meet. The goal in Eugene for those 14 Rebels isn’t just to be crowned a U.S. champion, but to own a qualifying standard and to nab one of the top-three spots in their respective events for a spot on Team USA.

This marks the 17th total time the U.S. Championships have been held at Hayward Field – the 10th-such time in a non-Olympic year. This is also the second U.S. meet held at Oregon after Hayward Field received extensive renovations immediately following the 2018 NCAA meet in preparation for what was originally supposed to be the 2021 World Athletics Championships (which were postponed to 2022 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic). Hayward Field has been the home of Oregon track & field since 1921, and has hosted numerous high-end competitions, including 18 NCAA Championship meets (1962, ’64, ’72, ’78, ’84, ’88, ’91, ’96, 2001, ’10, ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16, ’17, ’18, ’21, ’22), nine USA Track & Field Championships (1971, ’75, ’86, ’93, ’99, 2001, ’09, ’11, ’15), and seven U.S. Olympic Trials (1972, ’76, ’80, 2008, ’12, ’16, ’21).

Ole Miss athletes have won 34 U.S. titles across both the indoor and outdoor seasons, with 21 coming outdoors and 18 of those outdoor champions coming since 2008. Combined, the 14 Ole Miss affiliated athletes in competition in Eugene own five Olympic Games berths, two Olympic medals, 25 U.S. titles, 16 international medals, nine World Championships berths and five NCAA titles.

Read below for a full schedule of events on Rebels competing worldwide this weekend.

ENTRIES (23)

Shane Bracken – Men’s 1500-Meter – Ireland

Kenney Broadnax – Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles – USA

Tiarnan Crorken – Men’s 800-Meter – United Kingdom

Cruz Culpepper – Men’s 1500-Meter – USA

Jalani Davis – Women’s Hammer – USA

Elijah Dryer – Men’s 200-Meter Dash – USA

Cade Flatt – Men’s 800-Meter – USA

Baylor Franklin – Men’s 800-Meter – USA

Mario Garcia Romo – Men’s 1500-Meter – Spain

Sam Kendricks – Men’s Pole Vault – USA

Jessica Ramsey (volunteer coach) – Women’s Shot Put – USA

Shannon Ray – Women’s 100-Meter Dash – USA

Shannon Ray – Women’s 200-Meter Dash – USA

Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – Men’s Shot Put – USA (U20)

Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan – Men’s Hammer – USA (U20)

Raven Saunders – Women’s Shot Put – USA

Janeah Stewart – Women’s Hammer – USA

Waleed Suliman – Men’s 1500-Meter – USA

Sintayehu Vissa – Women’s 1500-Meter – Italy

Brian Williams – Men’s Discus – USA

Isiah Young – Men’s 100-Meter Dash – USA

Isiah Young – Men’s 200-Meter Dash – USA

James Young – Men’s 1500-Meter – United Kingdom

FULL COMPETITION SCHEDULE (All Times CT)

Day One – Thurs., June 23

2:30 PM CT – U.S. U20 Men’s Hammer (Final) – Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan

6:00 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 800-Meter (First Round) – Cade Flatt, Baylor Franklin

7:00 PM CT – U.S. Women’s Hammer (Final) – Jalani Davis , Janeah Stewart

7:15 PM CT – U.S. Women’s 100-Meter Dash (First Round) – Shannon Ray

7:40 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 100-Meter Dash (First Round) – Isiah Young

7:45 PM CT – U.S. Men’s Discus (Final) – Brian Williams

8:35 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 1500-Meter (Semifinal) – Cruz Culpepper , Waleed Suliman

Day Two – Fri., June 24

1:20 PM CT – U.K. Men’s 1500-Meter (Semifinal) – James Young

3:00 PM CT – U.S. U20 Men’s Shot Put (Final) – Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan

7:35 PM CT – U.S. Women’s 100-Meter Dash (Semifinal) – If Qualified

7:50 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 100-Meter Dash (Semifinal) – If Qualified

9:21 PM CT – U.S. Women’s 100-Meter Dash (Final) – If Qualified

9:30 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 100-Meter Dash (Final) – If Qualified

9:46 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 800-Meter (Semifinal) – If Qualified

Day Three – Sat., June 25

7:45 AM CT – U.K. Men’s 800-Meter (Semifinal) – Tiarnan Crorken

9:56 AM CT – U.K. Men’s 1500-Meter (Final) – If Qualified

11:40 AM CT – Spanish Men’s 1500-Meter (Semifinal) – Mario Garcia Romo

12:30 PM CT – Irish Men’s 1500-Meter (Semifinal) – Shane Bracken

1:45 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 200-Meter Dash (First Round) – Elijah Dryer , Isiah Young

2:00 PM CT – U.S. Men’s Pole Vault (Final) – Sam Kendricks

2:10 PM CT – U.S. Women’s 200-Meter Dash (First Round) – Shannon Ray

2:35 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 110-Meter Hurdles (First Round) – Kenney Broadnax

3:52 PM CT – U.S. Men’s 1500-Meter (Final) – If Qualified