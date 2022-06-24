Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade, decision brings split reactions

The Supreme Court on Friday ended constitutional protections for abortion that had stood in America for nearly a half-century. The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The ruling, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump.

Republican Senator Roger Wicker released the following statement upon learning of the release of a Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

“This is a momentous day for our nation, and Mississippi led the charge. This decision is an answered prayer, marking the beginning of the next chapter in our fight to protect the unborn,” Wicker said.

Wicker has repeatedly called on the Court to uphold Mississippi’s anti-abortion law and overturn Roe v. Wade.

Wicker, along with other members of the Mississippi delegation and the Pro-Life Caucus, led an amicus brief to the Supreme Court urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the state law.

“The Court’s ruling confirms what many legal experts have known for decades – that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided and the power to set abortion policy should rest with the people and their elected representatives,” said Wicker.

While many anti-abortion proponents rejoice at the outcome, pro-choice advocates are distressed at the unwelcome, but expected, news.

“We knew this day was coming, but it’s still devastating to know that our country views anyone with a uterus as a second-class citizen,” said Cristen Hemmins, ACLU Mississippi Board of Directors member and reproductive rights advocate. Hemmins recently took part in pro-choice rallies in Oxford and is schedule to attend the Rally for Reproductive Rights at Oxford City Hall at 10 a.m. on July 2

“Fifty years of precedent are gone because of a radical supreme court: the most recent justices were installed by a former president who daily looks more and more guilty of multiple crimes,” she said. “This is a court who ruled against the majority of Americans, who support abortion access and support leaving these private decisions to women and their doctors.”

Religious Americans are deeply divided in their views on abortion, and reactions from faith leaders ranged from elation to anger after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion legal nationwide.

The ruling issued Friday was hailed by leading Catholic bishops, even though a majority of U.S. Catholics support abortion rights.

Father Mark Shoffner of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church is happy with the Supreme Court’s decision but, as he told his parish during Friday mass reportedly, their Christian duty is more than calling for Roe to be repealed.

“Obviously I’m glad but it doesn’t make it any easier,” Shoffner said. “Christians are already under scrutiny with the world and when people advocate for a position, you really have to be all in for it, but being pro-life is more than going on a march, saying you’re against one issue and that you don’t really care about the other issue.

According to Shoffner, being pro-life doesn’t just mean overturning Roe or disagreeing with abortion, it’s being pro-people and finding ways to support all parties of an unplanned pregnancy.

“If you’re pro-life, you can’t be for corporal punishment,” he said. “If you’re pro-life, you got to see the white person as equal to the Black person. You have to give witness to it in how you act, how you speak and how you treat every person around you whether they agree with you or want to be near you.”

Communities have to be better and more intentional about taking care of others whether it means to give of yourself and your time, Shoffner said.

“It’s going to require a lot of witness on my people and the other Christian people, people of goodwill that support this decision and people that don’t to really find ways to support all parties of a unplanned pregnancy or people who find themselves with a child they can’t support with resources and advocacy,” he said. “From making sure that businesses pass policies that take a welcoming stance towards families and to making sure that a university student will have concessions made to them if they have to bring a child to class or that facilities will be made available to them.”

Prior to the court’s decision to overturn Roe, Mississippi law bans most abortions at 20 weeks. The state tried to enact a law in 2018 to ban most abortions after 15 weeks. This law is the basis for the case at the Supreme Court, which could reshape abortion rights nationwide.

A federal district judge blocked Mississippi’s 15-week law from taking effect, and an appeals court agreed. The Supreme Court heard arguments in December, and the Mississippi attorney general’s office argued justices should overturn Roe v. Wade, the court’s 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Governor Tate Reeves was lieutenant governor in 2018, when Mississippi tried to enact the 15-week ban, and in 2019, when the state tried to enact a six-week ban. Mississippi law does not allow providers to dispense abortion medications through telemedicine consultations.

In light of the overturning, the 2007 Mississippi law says the state attorney general must publish a notice in a state administrative bulletin. The state’s ban on most abortions would take effect 10 days after that publication.

Additionally, Jackson Women’s Health Organization could close within weeks. JWHO is Mississippi’s only abortion clinic and it stops offering abortions at 16 weeks.

Abortions would still be allowed if the woman’s life is endangered by the pregnancy or if the pregnancy was caused by a rape that was reported to law enforcement. Any person who knowingly performs or attempts to induce an abortion, except the pregnant woman, could be punished by up to 10 years in prison.

“This will hurt women and families across the country, especially poor people and people of color,” Hemmins said. “Justice Thomas said in his opinion in as many words that they are coming for birth control and gay marriage next. It’s horrifying how this country is regressing. We are speeding backwards, against the will of the majority. My only hope is that it drives progressive voters out in droves this fall, nationwide.”