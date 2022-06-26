Gallery: Ole Miss-Oklahoma watch party at Swayze Field cut short

The Ole Miss-Oklahoma Watch Party for Ole Miss fans at Swayze Field on Sunday, June 26 was cut short due to a thunderstorm and lightening warning.

For fans, the day started with mostly clear skies and tolerable temperatures. From Ole Miss’ home of Oxford to Wisconsin and Michigan, fans from all over the country came to view the Ole Miss baseball team face off against Oklahoma in the College World Series.

However, four innings in and fans were asked to leave the stadium due to lightning warning and a thunderstorms moved in quickly.

Weather forecast predicted Oxford will experience a storm with 80% chance of precipitation and strong gusty winds until 8 p.m. Rain will be moderate until approximately 5:30 p.m. where it will lighten, however the precipitation will pick back up around 7 p.m.

Officials did not say if or when fans could be let back into Swayze Field.

