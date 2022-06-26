Oxford linebacker Alex Sanford commits to Arkansas

Oxford linebacker Alex Sanford announced his intentions to continue his football career at Arkansas on Sunday, becoming the first Oxford football player to commit to a power-five school since J.J. Pegues signed a letter of intent to play at Auburn in December 2019.

The 6-foot-2, 240 pound OLB helped the Chargers to an 8-5 season last year, leading the team in tackles (120) and tackles for loss (17).

A three-star recruit in the class of 2023, Sanford held offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee, Jackson State and Troy among others. He is the No. 14 recruit in the state of Mississippi and the No. 63 linebacker in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Sanford made the announcement on social media on Sunday, posting an image of himself in an Arkansas uniform with a graphic saying “I’m a Hog” in the background.

Sanford is just the latest Oxford player in the Class of 2023 to announce his commitment, joining fellow linebacker Malaki Pegues (Troy) and quarterback Mack Howard (Utah).

The Chargers hope their loaded class of 2023 will lead them to their first region title since 2020.