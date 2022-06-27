Linda D. Knouff quietly passed away at home in Camden, TN on Saturday evening, June 18th after a long illness.

She was born in Memphis on July 16, 1948. She graduated from Overton High School in 1966, then attended the University of Memphis. Linda devoted 35 years to the dental field in office management, insurance and finance, only after first utilizing her artistic talent in fashion design. Her favorite interests were interior decorating and the culinary arts. She dearly loved her two daughters and was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ.

Mrs. Knouff was preceded in death by her parents, Horace & Pearl Davis of Olive Branch MS.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, David Knouff along with two daughters, Lisa Knouff and Stacey Smith with husband Alan Smith all in Camden TN. She also leaves her beloved grandson, David Ian Smith and wife Mary Kate of Memphis. She leaves one brother, Paul Davis and wife Kim along with an aunt, Zane Davis and an uncle, C.B. Davis.

The family requests rather than flowers that any memorials should be given to the Lupus Foundation of America, Arthritis Foundation, American Diabetes Association or the Ehlers-Danlos Research Foundation.

Services were held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Forest Hill Funeral Home located at 2440 Whitten Rd., Memphis, TN.