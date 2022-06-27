Paragon Bank welcomes Quentin Brewer to its Private Banking team in Oxford

Paragon Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Quentin Brewer as First Vice President of Private Banking and will be located at its Oxford Banking Center.

Since its founding in 2005, Paragon Bank maintains a goal on providing an exceptional customer experience while investing in the communities they serve: Memphis, Tennessee, Oxford, Mississippi, Atlanta, Georgia and Wilmington, North Carolina.

Paragon advertises innovative products and financial expertise, convenience, and a deep understanding of what both businesses and individuals need from a bank, to provide solutions that make a difference. In the areas of business or personal banking, lending options or wealth management, Paragon boasts cutting-edge technology, an experienced team, and the most service-oriented staff of any community bank.

“We are excited to add Quentin to our team in Oxford,” said Kin Kinney, Paragon’s Oxford Market President and Chief Deposit Officer. “As we show our commitment to the Oxford market with the groundbreaking of our new banking center, Quentin brings a wealth of local knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to our future success. He is committed to providing the type of service that Paragon Bank strives to provide our customers.”

As First Vice President of Private Banking, Brewer is responsible for providing custom banking solutions to business owners, executives, doctors, and professionals in the Oxford market. He will also proactively monitor ongoing customer needs and market trends.

“I chose to come to Paragon because I wanted to work for a bank that made it easier for my customers to do business,” said Brewer.” I have long sought opportunities to provide customers with flexible options and a bank that takes the approach of looking for ways to get things done for the customer, not seeking reasons to say no. Paragon’s Executive Team has a clear servant leadership approach to management, and Kin Kinney, Paragon’s Oxford Market President, has a remarkable reputation in our community.”

Prior to his role at Paragon Bank, Brewer held various roles in banking within the Oxford community. He has over twenty-four years’ experience in banking, having spent the last sixteen years with BancorpSouth Bank. He is a graduate of The University of Mississippi, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Business with emphasis in Accounting and concentration in Banking and Finance.

Brewer received his Managerial Finance Professional designation from the Mississippi School of Banking and attended the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. He was recognized as “Top 10 under 40” in 2015 for the state of Mississippi by the Mississippi Business Journal and is also heavily involved in the community and is currently finishing up his year as the Chairman of the Board for the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about Paragon Bank, please call (901) 273-2900 or visit us online at www.bankparagon.com.