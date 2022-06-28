FNB Bank celebrates grand opening of new location in West Oxford

FNB celebrated its new branch, located at 2770 George G. “Pat” Patterson Parkway, at a grand opening from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. The event featured “Popsicles on the Parkway” and a live broadcast with radio station Q105, is open to the public.

The location services nearly all banking needs for personal and business accounts, including consumer loans handled by Branch Manager Lauren Pace.

Pace has worked with FNB since 2014, beginning as a bank teller. She would move on to become the universal banker and then would serve as branch manager of FNB’s South Lamar branch.

To Pace, the new location is exciting.

“I’ve spent a lot of my FNB career on the South Lamar side of town and got to know a lot of those people and make those connections,” she said. “Coming over here wasn’t like a fresh start but a new opportunity to meet people on the west side of town. I’m looking forward to building those relationships up.”

The West Oxford location was opened to address the community growth in Oxford and make it more convenient for shoppers on West Jackson Avenue or those attending sporting events at mTrade park.

“We saw a need for a bank in this area and this side of town is just expanding, just as the area we built the last branch in on Sisk Avenue at the Commons,” Pace said. “FNB is really good at recognizing where we need to be to serve our customers the best.”

Pat Patterson Parkway is a new home for FNB, but Pace stated nothing has changed other than the view.

“It’s the same bank, just new people, some existing people and a new location,” said Pace.

The branch also has an interactive teller machine (iTM) open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday mornings. FNB’s iTMs, which feature live bank tellers, can handle almost all the same functions as a lobby teller, including deposits, withdrawals, check cashing, account transfers and loan payments.

“You can tap the [iTM] screen once and you’ll be greeted by a live teller,” said Pace. “The best thing about it is you don’t have to rush to get to the bank. We offer extended bank hours. Lots of people work during the normal banking hours, so they can come see us before they go into work or they can come see us afterwards.”

As a reminder, Pace said that each location provides customers the same service.

“You don’t just have to go to the Square anymore,” she said. “You don’t have to go to the main branch. You can come here and we can take care of everything you need to do.”

To learn more about FNB Oxford, visit www.fnboxford.com.