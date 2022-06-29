Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for June 24 to June 28

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

June 24

Kendrick Williams, 34. Charge: Malicious mischief. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

George Callicutt, 40. Charge: Bench warrant – failed to appear. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Joshua Cole, 23. Charge: Felon in possession of a firearm, possession of schedule I drug, possession of schedule II drug, hold for MDOC. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Javon Simpson, 19. Charge: Aggravated domestic violence. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Joseph Hebert, 20. Charge: Writ. This case will be heard in Chancery court.

June 25

Chelsey Cedotal, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of a controlled substance, hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Lauren Smith, 23. Charge: Possession of controlled substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Robert Hopkins, 28. Charge: DUI 1st, failed to yield, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Shaquavias Quarles, 23. Charge: Armed robbery. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

June 26

Ciara Thompson, 27. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Andrew O’Neal, 19. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Scott Brennan, 57. Charge: DUI, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Efren Rivera, 19. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia, fake ID, speeding, no insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Anna Harris, 19. Charge: DUI 1st, fake ID, driving the wrong way. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Juan Giron, 34. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Alexander Jenkins, 22. Charge: DUI, careless. This case will be heard in Justice court.

June 27

Daniel Whitten, 50. Charge: Possession of controlled substance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Matthew Lucas, 34. Charge: Probation violation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Jeremery Webb, 27. Charge: Animal killing. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Russell Evans, 36. Charge: Hold for investigation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Michael Martin, 28. Charge: DUI 2nd, speeding. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Brittany Jackson, 31. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance, capias warrant. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Bradley Douglas, 26. Charge: Public drunk, domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

June 28

Christy Hyer, 50. Charge: Contempt of Municipal court. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Broderick Rogers, 26. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Earnest Sears, 21. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kamiracle Lay, 19. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.