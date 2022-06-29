Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for June 24 to June 28

Lafayette County Detention Center (Bruce Newman)

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

 

June 24

Kendrick Williams, 34. Charge: Malicious mischief. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

George Callicutt, 40. Charge: Bench warrant – failed to appear. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Joshua Cole, 23. Charge: Felon in possession of a firearm, possession of schedule I drug, possession of schedule II drug, hold for MDOC. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Javon Simpson, 19. Charge: Aggravated domestic violence. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Joseph Hebert, 20. Charge: Writ. This case will be heard in Chancery court.

 

June 25

Chelsey Cedotal, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of a controlled substance, hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Lauren Smith, 23. Charge: Possession of controlled substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Robert Hopkins, 28. Charge: DUI 1st, failed to yield, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Shaquavias Quarles, 23. Charge: Armed robbery. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

 

June 26

Ciara Thompson, 27. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Andrew O’Neal, 19. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Scott Brennan, 57. Charge: DUI, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Efren Rivera, 19. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia, fake ID, speeding, no insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Anna Harris, 19. Charge: DUI 1st, fake ID, driving the wrong way. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Juan Giron, 34. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Alexander Jenkins, 22. Charge: DUI, careless. This case will be heard in Justice court.

 

June 27

Daniel Whitten, 50. Charge: Possession of controlled substance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Matthew Lucas, 34. Charge: Probation violation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Jeremery Webb, 27. Charge: Animal killing. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Russell Evans, 36. Charge: Hold for investigation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Michael Martin, 28. Charge: DUI 2nd, speeding. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Brittany Jackson, 31. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance, capias warrant. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Bradley Douglas, 26. Charge: Public drunk, domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

 

June 28

Christy Hyer, 50. Charge: Contempt of Municipal court. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Broderick Rogers, 26. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Earnest Sears, 21. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kamiracle Lay, 19. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

