Local mental health clinic offers innovative depression treatment

“Seeing TMS working is life-changing,” says Right Track Medical Group’s chief medical officer

For many of the 16 million American adults affected by major depressive disorder, therapy and medication can ease symptoms and improve quality of life. But in some patients, traditional treatments just don’t work.

Right Track Medical Group seeks to bring relief to these patients through transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, an innovative treatment shown to benefit even treatment-resistant patients.

TMS uses magnetic fields to target specific regions of the brain to regulate activity and reduce negative symptoms of mental health disorders. It is safe to combine with therapy or medication, but most often used by treatment-resistant patients.

Dr. Stephen Pannel, a board-certified psychiatrist and Right Track Medical Group’s chief medical officer, said that the group is proud to be leading the way in bringing TMS to communities across Mississippi.

“TMS is one of the most cutting-edge and innovative treatments for people’s mental health,” he said. “The tech has been out for a while but was not readily available to the people of Mississippi. We wanted Mississippians to have the latest, greatest treatment options.”

Right Track Medical Group currently offers TMS for those dealing with depression, though the technology is also approved to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), smoking cessation and anxious depression in adults. In addition to verifying the safety and efficacy of TMS, U.S. Food and Drug Administration Clearance (FDA) clearance means that most private insurers and Medicare provide reimbursements for the treatment.

Research into TMS has shown that over 50% of people with depression who haven’t received benefits from traditional medication saw a “clinically meaningfully response” from TMS. About a third of those patients go into remission.

Dr. Pannel said that Right Track’s interest in TMS arose directly from a clinical need.

“We were taking care of a lot of people with severe, chronic depression that persisted despite their and our best efforts. They just weren’t responding to interventions like therapy and medication. That’s why we started looking into other options,” he said.