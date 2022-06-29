NEMEPA, NE SPARC form grant program for local teachers

North East Mississippi Electric Power Association and NE SPARC have  partnered to form a grant program for local school teachers that facilitates innovative classroom-based education  projects called Bright Ideas. Through Bright Ideas, teachers can illuminate students’ love of learning.  

The goal of the Bright Ideas grant program is to encourage, support and celebrate creative educational experienc es for the students and staff in our service area.  

Local educators can apply for Bright Ideas grants of up to $500 for innovative, hands-on classroom projects. The  grants are available to K-12 teachers in public schools that have at least one student who is a member of North  East power or NE SPARC customer.

Projects can be in any subject, and educators can apply individually or as a  team. 

To apply, teachers must include a budget; explain the implementation, goals, creative elements and evaluation of  the project; and have approval from their school’s principal. Applications will be blind judged through a compet itive evaluation process, with judges looking for projects that feature inventive and creative approaches to learn ing. 

Applications will be live in July and onine at www.NEMEPA.org. The deadline to submit applications is Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Teachers who submit their application by the early bird deadline of August 15, 2022, will  be entered to win prizes that would benefit their classroom. 

For additional information about North East Mississippi Electric Power Association, see www.nemepa.org. For additional information about NE SPARC, see www.nesparc.com.

