Ole Miss football player injured in drive-by shooting in Omaha

Ole Miss football wide receiver Drew Burnett was shot in a drive-by shooting in Omaha, Nebraska early Monday morning following a College World Series game.

The Omaha 911 Dispatch received a report at approximately 1:14 a.m. Monday that a 19-year-old man had been shot.

According to witness reports, the gunshots came from a passing pickup truck.

Burnett, a Ole Miss freshman from Memphis, Tennessee, was injured in the shooting but is expected to make a full recovery.

The Omaha Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter.