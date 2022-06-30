Ole Miss men’s basketball announces 2022 foreign tour to the Bahamas

Ole Miss men’s basketball will get a little extra work in for the 2022-23 season in paradise, with the Rebels slated to play in The Bahamas from July 31 to August 5 as part of their foreign tour.

Ole Miss will call Nassau and Atlantis home during their stay in The Bahamas, which will include several games against local teams at Sir Kendall Isaacs Gym. The NCAA allows basketball teams to take an international trip every four years. Although the preseason games do not count toward the 2022-23 campaign, the week provides extra practice time and game-action for a Rebel roster that has eight new faces.

“We are exactly one month away from our foreign trip to Atlantis in beautiful Nassau, Bahamas,” Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis said. “We will get 10 extra days of practice in July and play three to four games against the Bahamian national and club teams. I’m really excited to watch our team grow over the next five weeks and watch them play against older and different competition. It always gives your team a great head start leading into the season. Maury Hanks and Global Sports do a fantastic job of giving your players an unbelievable experience in all areas on and off the floor!”

Ole Miss enters year five under head coach Kermit Davis , and will feature two of the most exciting guards in the SEC – junior Matthew Murrell and sophomore Daeshun Ruffin – as well as eight brand new additions.

The Rebels added ESPN’s 12th-ranked high school signing class for 2022-23 with top-100 signees No. 81 Malique Ewin (Forward, 6-10, 220, Lawrenceville, Georgia/Berkmar HS), No. 97 TJ Caldwell (Guard, 6-4, 190, Dallas, Texas/Faith Family Academy (Oak Cliff)), No. 98 Amaree Abram (Guard, 6-4, 190, Port Arthur, Texas/Southern California Academy) and fellow four-star high school signee Robert Cowherd (Guard, 6-5, 195, Grayson, Georgia/Southern California Academy).

Additionally, Ole Miss has added four transfers for the 2022-23 season: Jackson State graduate transfer Jayveous McKinnis (Forward, 6-7, 225, Brandon, Mississippi); Loyola New Orleans transfer Myles Burns (Forward, 6-6, 210, Houston, Texas); Louisiana transfer Theo Akwuba (Forward, 6-11, 225, Montgomery, Alabama); and Buffalo transfer Josh Mballa (Forward, 6-7, 220, Bordeaux, France).