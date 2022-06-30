Oxford School District makes dual enrollment free for eligible students

The Oxford School District Board of Trustees voted in favor of providing financial assistance to students enrolled in dual enrollment courses offered on the Oxford High School campus.

Dual enrollment programs allow students to enroll in post-secondary institutions to simultaneously earn credits for a high school diploma and/or a post-secondary degree.

Financial assistance will be prioritized based on a student’s free or reduced lunch status. Financial assistance will be provided up to available funds in the following areas: registration fees, dual credit tuition, and textbook fees.

The dual enrollment courses offered by Oxford High School are American History I and II, College Algebra and II, English Composition I and II, Music Appreciation, Trigonometry, and Biology I and II. In addition, students may participate in the Scholastic Institute through Northwest Mississippi Community College.

“Providing tuition assistance removes a barrier for many students to get a head start on college courses. In my opinion, this is one of the best ways we can support our students by bridging a financial gap to their future,” said Dr. Steve Hurdle, Director of College & Career Readiness.

Tuition assistance will be paid directly to the college for covered costs. No reimbursements will be provided directly to families. In the event a student makes a failing score in a dual credit course or withdraws from the course, the full amount of financial assistance will be billed to the student.

Oxford High School currently has 556 course enrollments and will grow to over 600 enrollments once the newest cohort for Scholastic Institute has registered for the 2022-2023 school year.