Phyllis Marie Moore. 77 passed away in her home in Flippin, Arkansas on June 15, 2022. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 11:00am at Yellow Leaf Baptist Church in Oxford, MS.

Marie was born in Oxford on July 9th 1944 to Robert and Madge Rikard. She retired from the Police Department at University of MS.

She is survived by her daughter, Delorse Crossettee, 2 grandchildren, Cheyenne and Jeremy, 2 sisters, Charlotte Ash and Betty Grant.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Johnny Moore, her son, Mark Moore, her daughter, Cathy Hopper, her granddaughter, Ariel, her parents, Robert and Madge Rikard and her 2 brothers, Robert and Bill “Peanut” Rikard.

Marie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She will be greatly missed.