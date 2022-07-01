OHS senior supports cancer patients during personal health journey

Oxford High School student, Addison Hunt, collected over 60 blankets and over 100 books for patients to use while receiving treatment at Baptist Cancer Center in Oxford.

Hunt, a rising high school senior, observed a need while receiving treatment to manage her Crohn’s disease, a process that requires a three-to-four-hour session each month.

“When I come in for my Crohn’s treatment each month, I am surrounded by cancer patients and elderly patients,” said Hunt. “It can get cold in here and sometimes boring when you have to sit here for so long. This is one way I can provide comfort and entertainment to some who are going through a hard time or for people like me who will be getting infusions the rest of their life.”

She solicited the help of friends and family on social media and placed a collection box at the front of Oxford High School last semester. Hunt delivered her donations to the Baptist Cancer Center infusion team following Baptist Cancer Center’s annual Cancer Survivor Day celebration.

Baptist Cancer Center’s infusion center is for patients who receive medication through an IV or injection, such as chemotherapy or immunotherapy drugs. “It is really special for a patient, especially a young person like Addison, to get motivated to serve others while being a patient herself,” said Baptist’s Director of Oncology, Daniel Lenard.

At Oxford High School, Hunt is involved in the National Honor Society and Crown Club and hopes to get her peers involved in the coming year. Hunt is planning to apply to Vanderbilt University or Ole Miss Honors College.