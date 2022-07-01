OPD take armed robbery suspect into custody, recover stolen property
Published 12:41 pm Friday, July 1, 2022
On June 25, the Oxford Police Department took a report regarding a robbery that occurred near University Avenue and Highway 7.
After an investigation, Shaquavious Quarles, 23, of Oxford was taken into custody and charged with three counts of armed robbery. The stolen property was recovered.
Quarles was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $30,000 bond.