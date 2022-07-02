Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for June 28 to July 1

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

June 28

DeNicholas Cook, 36. Charge: Reckless driving, excessive speeding, ran stop sign, failed to obey to traffic light, failed to yield. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Matthew Reardon, 35. Charge: Aggravated stalking. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

June 29

Roberta Zwerner, 23. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Evelyn Houston, 38. Charge: False pretense. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Thomas Grey, 34. Charge: Hold for Crime Investigation Department. There is no mention of where this case will be heard

Eddie Hilliard, 45. Charge: DUI 1st, capias warrant – failed to appear. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Kimberly Dickey, 42. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court and Circuit court.

Holly Turner, 57. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court and Circuit court.

Justin Bell, 21. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court and Circuit court.

Meagan Meadows, 32. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Kamesha Lay, 22. Charge: Simple assault, speeding, no driver’s license, resisting arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

June 30

Branden Miller, 37. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Gregory Gresham, 22. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

DeCarlos Carruth, 27. Charge: Touching a child for lustful purposes, sexual battery, hold for investigation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Bailey Woods, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Michael Lippert, 36. Charge: Warrant, hold for Crime Investigation Department. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Jose Sanchez, 19. Charge: Speeding, improper passing, reckless driving, careless driving, driving with a suspended license. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jennifer Griffin, 54. Charge: Public drunk, disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Darrion Morris, 27. Charge: Grand larceny. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

July 1

Bobby Lott, 32. Charge: Warrant – domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.