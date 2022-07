The Oxford Eagle’s front page for the National Championship win has been reproduced as a full size poster. You may order your poster by calling 662-234-2222 or by emailing info@oxfordeagle.com. These are commemorative and will be a great gift for Ole Miss baseball fans.

You may also come by our office at 2714 West Oxford Loop, Suite 161 during regular business hours or buy them at Rebel Rags on Jackson Ave.