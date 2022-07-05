OPD arrests Oxford woman for allegedly cashing the same check twice

The Oxford Police Department has arrested an Oxford woman who allegedly cashed the same check twice.

On June 9, OPD officers took a report from a business in the 1500 block of Old Highway 7 for a person who cashed a check that had already been deposited.

After an investigation, Evelyn Houston, 38, was charged with felony false pretense.

Houston was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial hearing and issued a $1,500 bond.