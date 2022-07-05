Oxford man steals from East Jackson business, charged with grand larceny

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local man in connection to a theft from a business on East Jackson Avenue.

On June 27, the OPD responded to a business in the 300 block of East Jackson Avenue to take a report of a large sum of cash being stolen.

After an investigation, Darrion Morris, 27, of Oxford was arrested on Thursday, June 30, and charged with grand larceny.

Morris was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

The Oxford Police Department thanks the Panola County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in this case.