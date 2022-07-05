Theatre Oxford to host free, family friendly party at the Old Armory Pavilion

Theatre Oxford invites the entire community to the Old Armory Pavilion for a free, family-friendly, fun-filled Membership Kickoff Party on Thursday, July 7 from 7 to 9 pm.

Enjoy arcade activities under the pavilion, field games on the lawn, improv games on the stage, and other entertainment.

While resting between activities, guests can learn about Theatre Oxford’s upcoming season and community of volunteers, then become a member. Plus, the first 30 memberships will get a free Theatre Oxford tote bag.

Guests are encouraged to bring your own lawn chair. Snacks and beverages will be available while they last.

For more information, contact Theatre Oxford at theatreoxford@gmail.com.