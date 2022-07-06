Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for July 1 to July 5

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

 

July 1

Jim Malone, 25. Charge: Felon in possession of a firearm. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Wendy Taylor, 47. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jimmy Johnson, 63. Charge: Public drunk, warrant – failed to appear in court. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Michael McCrory, 34. Charge: No driver’s license, no insurance, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Vandy Shaw, 74. Charge: DUI 1st, no headlights. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

 

July 2

Ashley Wells, 42. Charge: Domestic violence – simple assault. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Mel Alford, 57. Charge: No driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

George Hopkins, 54. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Hayden Magro, 22. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Leonte Thompson, 30. Charge: Driving with a suspended license. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Deedric Pomerlee, 23. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

 

July 3

Dequrius Reynolds, 28. Charge: Carrying a concealed weapon. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Michael Magee, 21. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Deandre Kidd, 27. Charge: Carrying a concealed weapon, false ID info. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

James Wright, 54. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tyrease Wright, 21. Charge: Public drunk, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Gregory Hutson, 61. Charge: Trespassing. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jessica Broyles, 26. Charge: Contempt of court warrant. This case will be heard in Justice court.

William Carson, 29. Charge: Boating under the influence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Kendrick Tallie, 44. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

 

July 4

John Schove, 28. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

 

July 5

William Sparke, 19. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of alcohol by a minor, careless driving, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no seatbelt. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

