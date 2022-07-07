Former Aldermen John Bounds dies at 79

Former Oxford Alderman John Wade Bounds, 79, died Tuesday, July 5, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced Bounds’ passing at the Oxford Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday afternoon and gave her condolences to the Bounds family.

According to Tannehill, Bounds was recently reappointed to the Oxford Housing Authority Board where he had served many years.

The funeral will be Friday, July 8, at noon in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Alan Cochet officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. in West Hall of Waller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Bounds was born December 18, 1942, to the late Elizabeth and Thomas Bounds. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps as a Sergeant E-5.

After marrying Janice Kellum, they lived in Americus, Georgia, for a brief time before returning home to Oxford in 1973 to begin his career as a life and health insurance agent. Bounds was both a member and past president of the National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors-Mississippi. He received the prestigious Lois Risher Hall of Fame Award from NAIFA-Mississippi.

He was an avid Ole Miss fan and was a lifetime member of the Ole Miss Alumni Association. He was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity.

Bounds was a Commissioner and Chairman for the Oxford Housing Authority and Mississippi Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (MAHRO). He previously served as alderman for the City of Oxford. His passion for public service went beyond the limits of his own community. He served on the Legislative and Commissioners committees of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (SERC-NAHRO).

An Eagle Scout, he spent many years working with the Boy Scouts and was awarded the Silver Beaver Award for his distinguished service.

Remembered as a loving and supportive daddy and grandfather, he never missed a dance recital, baseball game, or any other event in which his children and grandchildren were involved. Whether it was a history lesson or a personal adventure, he was always sharing stories. Bounds knew how much even these small moments meant and found great joy in sharing them with his family.

Bounds is survived by his beloved wife, Janice Kellum Bounds of Oxford, Mississippi; his daughters, Jennifer Bounds Carollo and her husband, Mike, of Franklin, Tennessee; and Jill Bounds Holcomb and her husband, Amon, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; his five grandchildren, Hailee and Ella Carollo; Emerson, Brayson, and Cooper Holcomb.

He is also survived by siblings Thomas D. Bounds, Jr., and his wife, Leah, of Charlotte, North Carolina; Sara Bounds Phillips of Oxford, Mississippi; and James W. “Bubba” Bounds and his wife, Cindy, of Oxford, Mississippi; brother-in-law, Glenn Kellum; sister-in-law, Gloria Dodwell Kellum; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Bounds’ memory may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Mobile, 1626 Spring Hill Avenue, Mobile, AL 36604, or online at https://rmhcmobile.org/donate/ or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231, or online at https://www.heart.org/?form=FUNELYZXFBW.