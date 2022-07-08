Hunter Mason selected to lead Lafayette boys basketball

Greg Lewis wanted an energetic young basketball coach.

The Lafayette athletic director has worked with several boys basketball coaches in the last decade, and wanted to find a more permanent solution to the Commodores’ basketball woes after former head coach Brad Gray stepped down from his position in June.

He got exactly what he wanted this week when the district hired 24-year-old Hunter Mason to take over the program.

“I just think he’s what we need here right now,” Lewis said. “He’s jumping in right now, he’s redoing the whole locker room for the boys—repainting it, redoing the floor. He wants it to look a certain way when they walk in and I love that. I think it’s going to be great.”

Mason worked under Gray as a student assistant while completing his degree at Ole Miss before taking a job as an assistant at East Webster under veteran coach Jon Ginn.

He spent the past two seasons with the Wolverines, and now returns to Oxford for his first head coaching gig.

Lewis spoke highly of Mason, saying his commitment to his players and dedication to his craft stood out above all other candidates.

“He’s one of the best young coaches around,” Lewis said. “I feel like he’s just starting his coaching journey.”