Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for July 5 to July 8
Published 12:30 pm Saturday, July 9, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
July 5
Gregory Moore, 22. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Jessica Connell, 35. Charge: Sexual battery, aggravated assault. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
Kereion Jordan, 23. Charge: Noise violation. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Clarence Sanders, 51. Charge: Warrant – failed to appear. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Richard Daniel, 56. Charge: Hold for MDOC. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
July 6
Alison Alexander, 38. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance with intent. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
John Lovelace, 35. Charge: Burglary of a dwelling. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Mark Lawson, 34. Charge: Probation violation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Camp Roberts, 31. Charge: DUI 1st, no insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Jose Pascacio, 19. Charge: No driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
July 7
Samuel Carter, 20. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Latara Jones, 34. Charge: Cyberstalking. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
Timothy Porter, 55. Charge: DUI, ran a red light, warrant- failed to appear. This case will be heard in Municipal and Justice court.
Fredrick Holmes, 39. Charge: Hold for Metro. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
Derrick Mitchell, 41. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Eric Hudson, 52. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
July 8
Sarah Vanlandingham, 29. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
John Copley, 19. Charge: Public drunk, disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
James Durham, 19. Charge: Public drunk, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Natalia de la Paz, 30. Charge: Hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Martin Meza, 27. Charge: Hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court.
Willie Rogers, 47. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.