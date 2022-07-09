Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for July 5 to July 8

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

July 5

Gregory Moore, 22. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Jessica Connell, 35. Charge: Sexual battery, aggravated assault. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Kereion Jordan, 23. Charge: Noise violation. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Clarence Sanders, 51. Charge: Warrant – failed to appear. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Richard Daniel, 56. Charge: Hold for MDOC. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

July 6

Alison Alexander, 38. Charge: Possession of a controlled substance with intent. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

John Lovelace, 35. Charge: Burglary of a dwelling. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Mark Lawson, 34. Charge: Probation violation. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Camp Roberts, 31. Charge: DUI 1st, no insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jose Pascacio, 19. Charge: No driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

July 7

Samuel Carter, 20. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Latara Jones, 34. Charge: Cyberstalking. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Timothy Porter, 55. Charge: DUI, ran a red light, warrant- failed to appear. This case will be heard in Municipal and Justice court.

Fredrick Holmes, 39. Charge: Hold for Metro. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Derrick Mitchell, 41. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Eric Hudson, 52. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

July 8

Sarah Vanlandingham, 29. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

John Copley, 19. Charge: Public drunk, disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

James Durham, 19. Charge: Public drunk, fake ID. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Natalia de la Paz, 30. Charge: Hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Martin Meza, 27. Charge: Hold for Metro. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Willie Rogers, 47. Charge: Possession of paraphernalia. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.