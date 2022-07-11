Car hits pole on 18th Street, causes outage; officials work to restore power

Published 8:33 am Monday, July 11, 2022

By Maya Martin

Early Sunday, a vehicle hit a pole on South 18th Street causing a widespread power outage. (Photo: Oxford Utilities)

Just after Oxford Utilities restored power on Sunday after a severe storm, a vehicle hit a pole at approximately 3:45 a.m. on South 18th Street in Oxford causing damage and a power outage.

The Oxford Police Department received report of the crash at 3:24 a.m. Authorities appeared on the scene to find a grey vehicle trapped under a downed utility pole.

Officials have not released the identity of the driver or their status at this time.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill stated in a Twitter post that crews had been out all night working on repairs and asks for the public’s patience.

Oxford Utilities announced South 18th Street to be closed to traffic until further notice.

 

