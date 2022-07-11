Nick Broeker named preseason All-American

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Ole Miss football offensive lineman Nick Broeker was selected to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-American Second Team, the publication announced Monday.

Broeker is the first Rebel to be selected as an All-American this preseason. The senior out of Springfield, Illinois, was previously selected to Athlon’s Preseason All-SEC first team. Broeker was also a Preseason All-American in 2021, earning nods from the media, as well as 247Sports and Phil Steele.

Broeker was also awarded with the J. Richard Price Courage and Compassion Award at the end of spring practice, given annually to the senior lineman who, in the opinion of his coaches, has demonstrated extraordinary courage and unusual compassion in his dedication to his team and to Ole Miss.

A multi-year starter for the Rebels, Broeker is yet to miss a game in his collegiate career. He started all 13 games at left tackle in 2021, playing in nearly all offensive snaps (927). Broeker allowed just two sacks in 497 pass blocking snaps, paving the way for the sixth-ranked total offense (492.5) in the country, as well as the No. 12 rushing offense (217.6).

Broeker will hold down a new position along the Rebel offensive front in 2022. After starting every game at left tackle over the past two seasons, Broeker will move to left guard, where he projects to play at the next level.

Broeker and the Rebels are set for fall camp in just a few weeks. Ole Miss will open the 2022 season at home on Sept. 3 against Troy for a 3 p.m. CT kickoff on SEC Network.