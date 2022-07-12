Mississippi Arts Commission issues Oxford actor, director a $2,000 grant

Lauren Bone Noble of Oxford, Mississippi has been awarded a $2,000 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

This grant is a portion of the more than $1.65 million in grants MAC awarded in the Fiscal Year 2023. MAC grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts.

“Our arts community is incredible, and we are very pleased to provide even mores grants to artists throughout the state, nearly twice as many as last year,” said Sarah Story, executive director of MAC. “Mississippi’s artistic legacy was built through the talents of its exceptionally creative citizens. These funds help support the next generation of amazing artists and ensure that the story of artistic excellence in our state lives on.”

Bone Noble is an actor, director and writer, and serves as Assistant Professor of Movement for the Actor in the Department of Theatre and Film at the University of Mississippi. She has been awarded an Individual Artist Grant to bring her one-person show, ‘FURY!’ to its off-off Broadway debut at New York City’s historic Theatre Row.

The show was chosen from thousands of applicants to participate in United Solo, the world’s largest solo theatre festival. Selected by the Critics Choice as the 2022 Best Solo Specialty Show at the Orlando Fringe, ‘FURY!’ is an interactive, satirical re-imagining of the Medea myth in the delightfully niche and deliciously adult clown style of Bouffon.

Writes Matt Palm of the Orlando Sentinel, “Lauren Bone Noble masterfully moves the emotional needle in her attention-getting show that begins with highly effective comic clowning and moves inexorably toward tragedy. She takes a centuries-old story and makes it sing — and sting — with contemporary resonance.”

