Search continues for UM student; OPD asks public for tips

Officials continue to seek clues in the disappearance of a University of Mississippi student last seen Friday.

“The departments are utilizing all available resources to track tips, potential witnesses, speaking with friends, running search warrants, canvassing areas and collecting evidence,” the Oxford Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Jimmie “Jay” Lee, 20, was last seen leaving Campus Walks Apartments at 5:58 a.m. on July 8 wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold sleeping cap and gray slippers.

His vehicle was recovered Monday from a local towing company that had removed the car from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Police believe Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails at the time of his disappearance.

He is described as being 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black and blonde hair and brown eyes.

The OPD asks the public for any tips, information, potential persons of interest or any other information that will lead to the whereabouts of Lee.

“No tip is too small,” said the OPD in an official update.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said she hopes Lee is found soon.

“I’ve met him a couple of times when I’ve spoken on campus,” said Tannehill. “He is one of the kindest folks I’ve met on campus. He was excited about things going on in the city and building his resume.”

Lee, a public policy major at Ole Miss, contacted Tannehill with a request to shadow or intern with her at City Hall and Tannehill agreed. According to Tannehill, she is looking forward to working with Lee.

If anyone has any information regarding Lee’s whereabouts or his activities on Friday, they are asked to call Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400; University Police Department at 662-915-7234; or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477. Information and tips also can be shared via social media: Facebook: @OxfordMSPolice or @OleMissPolice or Twitter: @OxfordPolice or @OleMissPolice.

CrimeStoppers has pledged $1,000 for anyone with information that leads to Lee being found.