Clinton Varner Butler, 93, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, in Knoxville, TN. There will be a graveside service Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

He was born on July 14, 1928, in Oxford, MS to the late Odie and Clinton Butler. He graduated from Oxford High School in 1946. Clinton served in the US Marine Corps from 1946-1948. He graduated from the University of Mississippi with a degree in accounting.

On July 29, 1949, he married Gloria Steadman. They were married for 70 years. They had two children, Clint and Carla.

Clinton spent a 40 year career as a construction bond writer with Fidelity & Deposit in Memphis, TN and Marsh McLennon in Nashville, TN.

In addition to his parents, Clinton was preceded in death by his wife Gloria Steadman Butler; his brother Billy Butler; sisters-in-law, Jonnie Butler and Christine Steadman Slayton (Bill Slayton); and son Clinton Varner Butler, Jr.

Clinton is survived by daughter Carla Butler Martin (Lee) Knoxville; daughter-in-law, Linda Butler, Birmingham; Grandchildren, Carter Butler (Birmingham), Jill Butler Hightower (Daniel, Birmingham), Nina Martin Byrd (Blake, Dallas), Ashleigh Martin Neu (Stephen, Nashville), Daniel Lee Martin (Dallas). Great grandchildren, William Jacob Hightower, James Nolas Byrd, Theodore Lee Byrd and Mia Kate Neu.