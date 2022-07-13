Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for July 8 to July 12

Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, July 13, 2022

By Staff Report

Lafayette County Detention Center (Bruce Newman)

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

 

July 8

David Bouels, 21. Charge: Possession of marijuna in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sadie M. Kline, 27. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia, warrant. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Cody Grose, 45. Charge: Driving with license suspended, under implied switching with consent. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

 

July 9

Shamilca Petty, 29. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Jerett Griffin, 19. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Brittany Tanlcersley, 31. Charge: Possession of schedule II. This case will be heard in Circuit court. 

Jessie I. Dean, 22. Charge: Shooting in an occupied dwelling. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Gilbardo Vilchis, 45. Charge: No driver’s license, ran a red light. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

 

July 10

Zackary Conner, 34. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Trinity Wallowingbull, 21. Charge: DUI 1st, Speeding. There is no mention of where this case will be heard. 

Edward Ramirez-Gonzaga, 31. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Bryan Serech, 20. Charge: DUI1st, no leadlights, no insurance, no driver’s license. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Montez Vaughn, 27. Charge: No driver’s license, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of weapon, felony. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

 

July 11

Jonathan Kemp, 38. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Elier Valentin, 23. Charge: Careless driving, no driver’s license, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

 

July 12

Jonah Glasz, 27. Charge: Trespassing, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.  

More News

OSD to no longer offer free lunch in upcoming school year

Stillness can be a gift

OPC makes pushes for Splash Pad, proposes $400k budget for project

OPD proposes more police dogs in budget session

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...