Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for July 8 to July 12

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

July 8

David Bouels, 21. Charge: Possession of marijuna in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Sadie M. Kline, 27. Charge: Possession of Paraphernalia, warrant. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Cody Grose, 45. Charge: Driving with license suspended, under implied switching with consent. This case will be heard in Justice court.

July 9

Shamilca Petty, 29. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Jerett Griffin, 19. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Brittany Tanlcersley, 31. Charge: Possession of schedule II. This case will be heard in Circuit court.

Jessie I. Dean, 22. Charge: Shooting in an occupied dwelling. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Gilbardo Vilchis, 45. Charge: No driver’s license, ran a red light. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

July 10

Zackary Conner, 34. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Trinity Wallowingbull, 21. Charge: DUI 1st, Speeding. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Edward Ramirez-Gonzaga, 31. Charge: DUI 1st, careless driving. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Bryan Serech, 20. Charge: DUI1st, no leadlights, no insurance, no driver’s license. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Montez Vaughn, 27. Charge: No driver’s license, no insurance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of weapon, felony. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

July 11

Jonathan Kemp, 38. Charge: Public Drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Elier Valentin, 23. Charge: Careless driving, no driver’s license, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

July 12

Jonah Glasz, 27. Charge: Trespassing, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.