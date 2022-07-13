Ole Miss volleyball picked seventh in SEC coaches’ poll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The SEC announced the 2022 Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Monday, with Ole Miss predicted to finish seventh in the league as voted on by the conference’s 13 head coaches.

Last season, Ole Miss finished tied for fifth in the conference after being picked 11th in the coaches’ poll. The Rebels garnered a 10-8 record in league play, with the 10 wins ranking as the most since 2010.

Kentucky received 10 first-place votes and 142 points to lead the preseason poll. Florida followed, collecting two first-place votes and 132 points to finish in second place. Tennessee earned one first-place vote and 118 total points to take third place, while Arkansas garnered 105 points to place fourth. Mississippi State rounded out the top five with 103 points, and South Carolina checked in just five points ahead of the Rebels with 75 points.