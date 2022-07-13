OPC makes pushes for Splash Pad, proposes $400k budget for project

The Oxford Park Commission continues to push for the Bramlett Boulevard Splash Pad in a budget session with the Oxford Board of Aldermen.

The city budgeted $75,000 allocated for the current fiscal year to construct the pad at 502 Bramlett Boulevard between the city skate park and Skipwith Cottage. The location was proposed because of easy access to parking, restrooms, a playground, an existing pavilion and a high-volume water source.

Conceptual plans displayed a 2,100-square-foot play area with at least 20 components and four separate sections for different age groups of children.

However, plans for the splash pad dried up after the city and OPC received construction bids over their proposed budget with the lowest bid coming in at $380,000.

Despite the daunting construction costs, the OPC wants to move forward with the splash pad.

OPC Executive Director Seth Gaines on behalf of the OPC board asked the city to issue another $75,000 to the proposed budget for the Bramlett Boulevard project. The park commission proposed fronting an additional $150,000 of their own funds, bringing their total investment to $225,000.

“We also still have $25,000 from JA,” said Gaines. “If the city were to grant the additional $75,000 for this fiscal year, the funds from the three different accounts would be $400,000 at that point. The $75,000 in this Fiscal Year is the only extra capital project money that the park commission is asking for.”

Mayor Robyn Tannehill and board members added it to their budget for consideration.

“We can wait as long as we want to and get a bid for the splash pad,” said Alderman Rick Addy. “That’s something high on our priority list, it just came a little over budget so we want to try and make that happen.”