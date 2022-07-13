OSD to no longer offer free lunch in upcoming school year

Oxford School District participates in the School Breakfast Program, National School Lunch Program, and the After School Snack Program.

“We offer our students healthy, nutritious foods that will help them be the best they can be today and in the future,” said OSD in a press statement.

Nationwide, public schools have been serving all students free meals since the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted K-12 education in 2020.

However, beginning in August 2022, lunch will no longer be free unless the student qualifies for free lunch. Breakfast will continue to be free for all students where as paid student lunch will be $3.00 and reduced student lunch $0.40.

Adults will pay $1.75 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch.

To qualify for free or reduced lunch, parents must fill out an application. Parents much fill out a new application each school year even if their child qualified for the program in previous years.

There two ways to qualify are: If you currently receive SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) or if you have a foster child, your child is eligible for free meals as long as you receive these benefits; OR if your household income meets eligibility guidelines, your child can eat free or at a reduced price of 40 cents a day for lunch.

The school encourages parents to apply, even if they are not sure they will qualfy.

Click here to view the 2022-2023 income eligibility guidelines.

An active email address must be used on the child’s application in order for them to receive their eligibility letter. Applicants must allow two business days to receive a confirmation.

If parents need assistance with the online application, call the OSD Child Nutrition Program office at (662) 234-3541 and make an appointment for assistance in filling out the online application.

If you do not have access to a personal computer or internet connection, you can access free computers at the Lafayette County & Oxford Public Library, which is open to the public.

To apply for for free or reduced lunch, visit www.oxfordsd.org/FreeMeals.

For more information or questions, contact the Oxford School District’s Assistant Director and Nutrition & Garden Advisor Jeanette Clements (662) 234-3541 or jsclements@oxfordsd.org.