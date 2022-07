Ole Miss places 161 on SEC Spring and first year academic honor rolls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss had 161 student-athletes earn a place on the SEC Spring and First Year Academic Honor Rolls, announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

A total of 1,531 student-athletes were named to the 2022 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, while the 2022 First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll recognized 1,045 student-athletes. The spring honor roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field, while the first year honor roll includes all sports. Both are based on grades from the 2021 Summer, 2021 Fall and 2022 Spring terms.

SEC Spring Honor Roll

Baseball (19)

Kemp Alderman – Sport and Recreation Administration

Cole Baker – Marketing

Justin Bench – Finance

Reagan Burford – Accountancy

Wes Burton – Marketing

Max Cioffi – Certificate in Intercollegiate Athletic Administration

Jack Dougherty – Marketing

Tim Elko – Sport Analytics

Jacob Gonzalez – General Business

Calvin Harris – General Business

Brandon Johnson – Mechanical Engineering

Jackson Kimbrell – Finance

Hayden Leatherwood – Cert. in Intercollegiate Athletic Admin.

Knox Loposer – Sport and Recreation Admin

TJ McCants – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Mitch Murrell – General Business

Hudson Sapp – Sport and Recreation Admin

Ben Van Cleve – Sport and Recreation Admin

Garrett Wood – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Men’s Golf (5)

Ludvig Eriksson – General Business

Veeti Mahonen – Banking and Finance

Jackson Suber – Finance

Sarut Vongchaisit – Sociology

Cecil Wegener – Finance

Women’s Golf (6)

McKinley Cunningham – Mechanical Engineering

Ellen Hume – Exercise Science

Ellen Hutchinson-Kay – Mechanical Engineering

Julia Johnson – Sport Analytics

Andrea Lignell – General Engineering

Chiara Tamburlini – Finance

Softball (7)

Landyn Bruce – General Business

Savannah Diederich – Sport and Recreation Admin

Aynslie Furbush – Exercise Science

Sydney Gutierrez – Master of Criminal Justice

Abbey Latham – Master of Integrated Marketing Communication

Paige Smith – Psychology

Tate Whitley – Exercise Science

Men’s Tennis (7)

Jakob Cadonau – General Business

Lukas Engelhardt – Marketing

Jan-Soren Hain – Banking and Finance

John Hallquist Lithen – General Business

Simon Junk – Accountancy

Finn Reynolds – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Nikola Slavic – General Business

Women’s Tennis (7)

Lillian Gabrielsen – Political Science

Eesha Gudiseva – Exercise Science

Sabina Machalova – Psychology

Kelsey Mize – Finance

Elysia Pool – Public Health & Health Sciences

Reka Zadori – Hospitality Management

Men’s Track & Field (24)

Kenney Broadnax – Criminal Justice

Cole Bullock – General Business

Costen Campion – Exercise Science

Michael Coccia – Master of Business Administration

Whit Dennis – Mechanical Engineering

Marcus Dropik – Management

Elijah Dryer – Master of Criminal Justice

Luke Etherton – Exercise Science

Jack Filan – Risk Management and Insurance

Baylor Franklin – Finance

Mario Garcia Romo – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Jacob Lough – Sport and Recreation Admin

Peyton Lowery – Marketing

Cory Meek – Chemical Engineering

Tyler Moore – Ph.D. in Engineering Science

Nick Moulai – Sport and Recreation Admin

John Rivera Jr. – General Business

Ben Savino – Ph.D. in Engineering Science

Everett Smulders – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Ryan Star – Criminal Justice

Isaiah Teer – Law Studies

Daniel Viveros – Anthropology

Miles Walden – Chemical Engineering

James Witmer – Marketing

Women’s Track & Field (25)

Alex Brooks – Engineering

Deborah Bulai – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Jalani Davis – General Business

Jayda Eckford – Law Studies

Anna Elkin – Master of Social Work

Samara McConnell – Exercise Science

Kyla McLaurin – General Business

Elizabeth Nix – Banking and Finance

Lyndsey Reed – Dietetics and Nutrition

Morgan Claire Rose – Biological Science

Kelly Rowe – Criminal Justice

Shey Taiwo – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Cate Tracht – Biological Science

Sara Van Aken – Management

Kristel Van Den Berg – Master of Exercise Science

Sintayehu Vissa – Social Work

Loral Winn – Journalism

Olivia Womack – Law Studies

Makayla Fick – Exercise Science

Brooke Gilmore – Master of Food and Nutrition Services

Meg Goebel – Exercise Science

Remy Guertel – General Business

Ryann Helmers – Special Education

Lauren Hoselton – Integrated Mktg. Communications

Madison Hulsey – Dietetics and Nutrition

SEC First Year Honor Roll

Baseball (6)

Hunter Elliott – General Business

Luke Ellis – General Business

John Kramer – Freshman Studies

Blake McGehee – General Business

Mason Nichols – Biological Science

Matt Parenteau – General Business

Men’s Basketball (5)

Jaemyn Brakefield – General Business

Nysier Brooks – Hospitality Management

Tye Fagan – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Eric Van Der Heijden – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

James White – Freshman Studies

Women’s Basketball (2)

Angel Baker – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Lashonda Monk – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Football (2)

Caden Costa – Freshman Studies

Jayden Williams – Freshman Studies

Men’s Golf (1)

Evan Brown – Sport Analytics

Women’s Golf (1)

Natacha Host Husted – Psychology

Rifle (2)

M’Leah Lambdin – General Business

Katelyn Tinsley – Forensic Chemistry

Soccer (9)

Maddie Bishop – Freshman Studies

Whitaker Buchanan – Journalism

Stella Downing – General Business

Amber Fortenberry – Freshman Studies

Lily Logan – Biological Science

Kaitlin Maynard – General Business

Lauren Montgomery – Journalism

Shea O’Malley – Dietetics and Nutrition

Alyssa Zalac – Psychology

Softball (10)

Brooke Barnard – General Business

Lexie Brady – Freshman Studies

Angelina DeLeon – Sport and Recreation Admin

KK Esparza – Freshman Studies

Keila Kamoku – General Business

Brooke Lorenzo – Journalism

Annie Orman – Exercise Science

Catelyn Riley – Sport and Recreation Admin

Makenna Segal – Integrated Mktg. Communication

Broke Vestal – Finance

Men’s Tennis (1)

Walker Stearns – Freshman Studies

Women’s Tennis (2)

Ludmila Kareisova – Freshman Studies

Rachel Krzyzak – Public Health & Health Sciences

Men’s Track & Field (9)

Frankie Amore – Music

Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley – Law Studies

Aiden Britt – Mechanical Engineering

Spencer Brown – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Dereck Elkins – Management

Ford Maberry – General Business

Cole Piotrowski – General Business

Chase Rose – General Business

James Young – Integrated Mktg. Communication

Women’s Track & Field (3)

Ariyonna Augustine – Multi-Disciplinary Studies

Bria Mack – Criminal Justice

Lydia Van Dijk – Multi-Disciplinary Studies