Traffic stop leads to Oxford man’s arrest for possessing a firearm as a felon

Published 12:31 pm Thursday, July 14, 2022

By Maya Martin

On Thursday, July 14, an officer with the Oxford Police Department conducted a traffic stop on South Lamar Boulevard for a driver not wearing a seatbelt.

Through further investigation, it was discovered that the driver, Montez Vaughn (27) of Oxford, was a registered felon and in possession of a firearm.

Vaughn was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Vaughn was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on him.

More News

OPD executes search warrants for missing UM student, continues search around Oxford

WIC further expands formula options to combat nationwide shortage

Another Win from Baseball: Omaha business makes donation to Grove Grocery

Lafayette County man arrested, charged for drive-by shooting on Jackson Avenue

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How do you feel about Daylight Saving Time?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...