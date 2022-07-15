JOSEPH JAMES GEE III

On July 8, 2022, the world lost an amazing man. Joseph James Gee III left this world at 3:00 a.m. taking the lights of Carroll County with him. Known best as The Stone Pony, Jody often introduced himself as his alter ego “Pete Smith from Midnight, TX” and was a living legend in his own time.

He was born to Joseph James Gee II and Anne Strudwick Gee, on January 11, 1939. As he loved to remind us, he was his mama’s only baby boy and as a lifelong member of Grace Episcopal Church, lived his life at the foot of the cross.

Jody is survived by his beautiful and adoring wife of 59 years, Sue Parkinson Gee, and by his seven children: William Montgomery, Katharine Gee, Mary Solomon, Jophy Gee, Suzy Harris, Louisa McConnell, Burrell Gee and their spouses, and by fifteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in spirit by his father, his mother, and sister, Anne Ross McGee.

A lifelong lover of adventure, Jody’s early capers often created mischief and entertained the local townsfolk. He loved observing and exploring nature, fishing, hunting, and riding horses, even as far as Greenwood. He instilled this love of nature in everyone he met, especially his children. His high school years led him to Sewanee, Tennessee, or the “Mountain” as locals affectionately call it, where he proudly claimed Sewanee Military Academy his alma mater in 1957. Enchanted by life on the Mountain, Jody continued his studies as a college student at the University of the South where he excelled as a football athlete and graduated with a degree in economics and forestry. Among notable organizations, he was a proud member of the Los Peones Social Club and brother of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Those six years of adventure and football on the Mountain provided him with lifelong friends, memories and many return trips. Under the coaching of his mentor and friend, Shirley Majors, he was an honored member of the undefeated 1958 Sewanee Tiger football team and then ascended to co-captain and Little All American of the 1960 season. Jody was later privileged with induction into the Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Jody raised seven children of his own, and untold numbers of “adopted” kids. As a father and grandfather each weekend was another opportunity for shenanigans, often preceded by chores that “won’t take but just a minute”. If you were hanging with the Gee’s activities such as chasing escaped cows or horses, mending fences, bush hogging fields, cutting and hauling wood or even fixing flat tires could be turned into a memorable event.

Jody was an accomplished entrepreneur and self-starter, owning several successful businesses. Most of all, he loved family, friends and adventure. He didn’t just boisterously spin a tale, he held court! He danced, took a sip, laughed loud and hard and hollered better than any man in Mississippi. In his presence you would often hear “let me tell one more boring football story,” but if you knew him, a boring story was never possible. His love for others, magnetism and talent are unmatched.

If you knew Jody Gee, you understand heaven just became a lot more fun.

Visitation for Mr. Joseph James Gee III will be held at Hart House (next door to Grace Episcopal Church) at 204 East Washington Street in Carrollton, Mississippi on Friday July 15, 2022 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The graveside service for Mr. Joseph James Gee III will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022 at approximately 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Carrollton, Mississippi following a private family service.

Donations may be made in memoriam of Joseph J. Gee III to:

•University of the South Athletic Department, c/o John Shackleford, Athletic Director; Memo: In memory of Jody Gee. Address: 735 University Avenue, Sewanee, TN 37383.

•West Institute for Cancer Research, Ovarian Cancer Fund, 7945 Wolf River Boulevard, Germantown, TN 38138.

