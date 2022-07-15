Seeking nominations for 20 under 40 Recognition

Oxford Magazine and The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals are partnering to recognize exceptional young leaders in the LOU community.

“We’re so excited to honor young professionals in the second year of our 20 Under 40 recognition program,” said Rebecca Alexander, publisher of Oxford Magazine and The Oxford Eagle. “We plan a late September celebration to honor these professionals in person and present them with a plaque.”

“With this program, we are able to shine a spotlight on some of the many talented, innovative young professionals in our community.”

People throughout the LOU community can nominate and vote on individuals to be recognized in the 20 Under 40 special edition of Oxford Magazine publishing in September.

“We have young leaders throughout all aspects of our community: business, education, volunteer programs, faith communities, government service and more,” Alexander said. “The Chamber’s Young Professionals Organization provides a networking and development opportunity for many of these individuals, and we want to take that focus a step further by highlighting some of the individuals each year in Oxford Magazine.”

Beginning today, readers throughout the LOU community are invited to nominate individuals for the 20 Under 40 recognition. “You can nominate and vote once each day by going to https://www.oxfordeagle.com/20-under-40” Alexander said. “At the end of the voting, the top 20 nominees will be selected for feature in Oxford Magazine.”

A young professional is anyone in the LOU community who is 21-40 years old who is hard working, community minded, and is always looking to be the best versions of themselves.

Nominations will remain open through July 31, and the top nominees will be selected as the inaugural group for the recognition.

“What makes this program unique is that the young leaders will be nominated and selected by you – our community,” Alexander said. “So remember you can nominate once a day, each day, through July 22, so make sure you vote daily to continue to show your support to the young people you believe deserve this honor.”