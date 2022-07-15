Team USA wins bronze at Honkbalweek Haarlem

By Jake Davis

Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott pitches in one of Team USA's intrasquad scrimmages prior to the Honkbalweek Haarlem tournament in the Netherlands. Team USA came away with a bronze medal after defeating Japan 5-1 in the third-place game on Friday. (Ole Miss Athletics)

The USA Collegiate National Team came away with a bronze medal at the 30th Honkbalweek Haarlem tournament—their highest finish since winning the competition in 2014.

Team USA defeated Japan 5-1 in the bronze medal game on Friday as the middle of the lineup came alive in the biggest game of the tournament.

The Americans’ 3-7 hitters went a combined 7-for-15 with four RBIs and five runs scored in the victory as they got revenge on a Japan team that defeated them 1-0 in the first game of the tournament.

Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez went 2-for-3 in the win—scoring a run in the third inning on an RBI double by second baseman Jacob Wilson.

The Rebels’ slugger finished the competition with a .250 batting average as he went 6-for-24 with a home run, two walks and four RBIs to lead the Americans to the bronze.

He posted the third-highest slugging percentage and the fifth-highest OPS on the team as he caught fire late in the tournament after a slow start.

Fellow Rebel Hunter Elliott did not fare as well in the competition.

The Tupelo, Miss. native posted a 1.36 ERA in two starts on the mound, but failed to get past the third inning in either appearance as he struggled to keep runners off base.

He lasted just 2 2/3 innings in the win against Japan as he loaded the bases with two outs in the third before handing the ball over to Carter Holton—who immediately forced a flyout to center to get out of the jam.

Elliott was also chased from his first start against Italy on Sunday after conceding a single and two walks to load the bases in the third.

Team USA ultimately came up short of their goal of a gold medal, but leaves Europe after a strong run in their first Honkbalweek tournament since 2014.

