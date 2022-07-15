Waffle House breaks ground in Oxford, could potentially open later this year

A construction crew has begun the process of clearing the development site that will host Oxford’s very first Waffle House. Officials hope the Waffle House will be constructed and ready by this fall.

The Waffle House will be located at the Sisk Avenue roundabout directly across from El Charro Cocina & Cantina.

In June 2021, the Oxford Planning Commission approved a final site plan for the breakfast chain. Oxford residents expected construction to begin immediately, however, a little over a year later on Wednesday construction workers have just broken ground.

The restaurant’s location has drawn opposition from residents in the Oxford Commons due to potential traffic issues, however, Waffle House Subcontractor Colleen Hawley said they are receiving an outpouring of support from people in the community.

“People are so excited that we are building a Waffle House,” said Hawley. Since her children have attended the University of Mississippi and her family has a love for the area, it’s great to build a Waffle House in Oxford, she said.

UM law professor David Case, a longtime advocate for the Waffle House, took to Twitter to celebrate the groundbreaking.

“Then said the Lord to him, Put off thy shoes from thy feet: for the place where thou standest is holy ground,” Case tweeted alongside a photo of the construction crew beginning work on the Waffle House development site.

Construction began under clear weather and, according to Hawley, if the weather continues to be agreeable, they will finish the Waffle House on time.

“We literally haven’t poured the slab foundation yet, but we’re hoping to have it finished in October,” Hawley said.