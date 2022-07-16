Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for July 12 to July 15

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

July 12

Rome Gordon, 46. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Christopher Bell, 25. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Justice court.

July 13

Derrick Cook, 42. Charge: Hold for Lee County. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Gerry Pomerlee, 53. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

July 14

Crayton Bowie, 24. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Zeria Kihei, 20. Charge: Failure to appear. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

David Kincaid, 60. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jessica Dressier, 26. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Lee Dumas, 25. Charge: Reckless driving, failure to yield. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Nervin Confreras, 29. Charge: No driver’s license, careless driving, and DUI 1ST. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

July 15

Jemaul Miller, 26. Charge: DUI 1st, improper equipment. This case will be heard in Municipal court.