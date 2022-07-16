Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for July 12 to July 15
Published 12:30 pm Saturday, July 16, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
July 12
Rome Gordon, 46. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Christopher Bell, 25. Charge: Contempt of court. This case will be heard in Justice court.
July 13
Derrick Cook, 42. Charge: Hold for Lee County. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.
Gerry Pomerlee, 53. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.
July 14
Crayton Bowie, 24. Charge: Public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Zeria Kihei, 20. Charge: Failure to appear. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
David Kincaid, 60. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Jessica Dressier, 26. Charge: Domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Lee Dumas, 25. Charge: Reckless driving, failure to yield. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Nervin Confreras, 29. Charge: No driver’s license, careless driving, and DUI 1ST. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
July 15
Jemaul Miller, 26. Charge: DUI 1st, improper equipment. This case will be heard in Municipal court.