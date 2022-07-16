Letter to the Editor: May, June were busy months at the Pantry

May and June were very busy months at the Pantry of Oxford. Helping there in May was a wonderful team from the Orchard Church. The Pantry was able to serve 580 families. The Oxford Pantry is most grateful for the helping hands offered by volunteers from Stronger Together Oxford (RSVP), the Ole Miss students who provided help even after graduation. It was especially joyful to see young men from the Orchard Church cheerfully pushing carts, and greeting people with smiles and courtesy despite the heat!

June (even hotter!) was in the hands of the hard-working group from First Presbyterian Church. They were able to serve 640 families, which is an increase of 100 families over the normal number. The Pantry has made a slight change in the screening process, asking clients to sign in on the Pantry side porch. Once the screeners figured out how to keep out of the way of whizzing shopping carts, all went smoothly.

The Pantry is of course always most grateful for generous weekly donations from the Oxford Community Market, Wal-Mart, Kroger, Panera Bread, Bost Farms, the Community Garden, who has plots dedicated to plantings for the Pantry, and all who care for the Oxford community by donating food or financial help.

There has been an increase in folks coming to the Pantry from neighboring counties. Please understand that the By-Laws of the Food Pantry restrict our service to residents of Lafayette County. The Oxford Pantry keeps a listing of food pantries available in adjoining counties, and we will do our best to direct clients to them.

As always, we are thankful for the community support that makes the Pantry possible.

Juanita Boutin

Pantry Publicist