Hope Rally for Jay Lee: Rally planned in support of missing student

In a newsletter, University of Mississippi’s Chancellor Glenn Boyce announced a rally in support of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee. “Hope for Jay Lee,” organized by the Department of Social Work, will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the flagpole in the Circle.

Boyce said he hopes Jay’s friends and classmates draw strength from coming together as a community and supporting one another.

“This is a distressing and difficult time for our university as the search continues for missing student Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee,” said Boyce. “The uncertainty that Jay’s parents, family, and friends are facing right now is unimaginable. I thank our campus and our community for keeping Jay and the Lee family close in their thoughts and prayers.”

Lee, 20, was last seen leaving Campus Walks Apartments at 5:58 a.m. on July 8 wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold sleeping cap and gray slippers.

His vehicle was recovered Monday from a local towing company that had removed the car from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

Police believe Lee may have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails at the time of his disappearance.

He is described as being 5-foot, 7-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black and blonde hair and brown eyes.

The joint investigation is ongoing. As of July 19, officers are continuing to follow up on all tips, reviewing data from returned digital warrants, awaiting numerous other digital warrants, conducting area searches, and obtaining and reviewing additional video footage.

Lee’s father Jimmie Lee released a video statement asking the public for any information they have on his son’s disappearance or whereabouts.

Lee’s father thanked his family, friends, the community of Jackson, Mississippi and the community of Oxford for their support.

“I’m thankful for the Oxford community for their involvement and everything that their doing,” he said. “You’re very kind.”

Jay Lee majored in public policy at Ole Miss and graduated this past spring. Lee planned to graduate school at Ole Miss and shadow Mayor Robyn Tannehill for experience.

Lee also worked on a baby formula and toddler hygiene drive with the Lafayette County Child Protective Services. The donations will be issued to families in need.

If anyone has any information regarding Lee’s whereabouts or his activities on Friday, they are asked to call Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400; University Police Department at 662-915-7234; or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477. Information and tips also can be shared via social media: Facebook: @OxfordMSPolice or @OleMissPolice or Twitter: @OxfordPolice or @OleMissPolice.

The Lee family is offering a $5,000 reward and the Lafayette County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward.