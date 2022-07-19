Tommy Louie Watts, 85, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at his home in Oxford, MS. The funeral will be Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Cobb officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in Pine Flat Cemetery.

Mr. Watts was born on January 20, 1937, in Taylor, MS to the late Jacob and Luna Watts. He was a veteran, serving as a sergeant in the U.S. Army. Mr. Watts owned Tommy’s Antiques, with over 43 years of experience in the antique business. He put his knowledge of the industry to work, refurbishing and repairing antique furniture with a special attention for detail and accuracy. A devout member and lay leader at South Oxford Methodist Church for nearly 50 years, Mr. Watts cared deeply for his church family. He loved life and was able to find the joy in any occasion, but especially time spent with his beloved grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Mr. Watts was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruby Jones, Doris Hartman, and U.V. Tarver; and brothers, A.Q. Watts and Brooks Watts.

Mr. Watts is survived by his wife, Patricia Watts of Oxford, MS; daughters Gina Cheney and her husband, Joe of Abbeville, MS and Sandra Ales of Oxford, MS; sons, Keith Watts and his wife, Christina of Mobile, AL, Ken Watts and his wife, Suzann of Taylor, MS, and Art Watts and his wife, Alicia of Oxford, MS; a special nephew, Tony Hartman; as well as 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mr. Watts’ memory may be made to South Oxford Methodist Church, c/o Sheila Huckaby, 42 County Road 494, Oxford, MS 38655.